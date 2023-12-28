The Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Couturier included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Couturier's props? Here is some information to help you.

Sean Couturier vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier has averaged 18:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Couturier has a goal in nine games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Couturier has a point in 19 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Couturier has an assist in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Couturier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Couturier has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+47) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 31 Games 1 23 Points 1 9 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

