The SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles play in the Fenway Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET, airing on ESPN.

SMU has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Boston College is putting up 25 points per game (81st-ranked). It ranks 96th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29.5 points given up per game).

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Bowl Game Odds

SMU vs. Boston College Key Statistics

SMU Boston College 466.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (76th) 299.5 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (66th) 181.1 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (22nd) 285.6 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (103rd) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (71st) 16 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (91st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 3,204 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 198 rushing yards on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 128 times for 720 yards (55.4 per game), scoring seven times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 101 times for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland's team-high 518 yards as a receiver have come on 34 receptions (out of 54 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 36 passes while averaging 36.5 yards per game.

Kelvontay Dixon has compiled 24 catches for 420 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,168 yards (180.7 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 957 yards (79.8 ypg) on 194 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has totaled 691 yards on 150 carries with seven touchdowns.

Lewis Bond paces his team with 611 receiving yards on 48 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has recorded 345 receiving yards (28.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Dino Tomlin's 24 grabs (on 41 targets) have netted him 312 yards (26 ypg).

