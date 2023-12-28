The bookmakers think the Fenway Bowl between the SMU Mustangs and Boston College Eagles will be lopsided, with the Mustangs expected to win by double digits (currently -11). The action starts at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-11) 51 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends

SMU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Mustangs have been favored by 11 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

Boston College is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.