SMU vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fenway Bowl
The bookmakers think the Fenway Bowl between the SMU Mustangs and Boston College Eagles will be lopsided, with the Mustangs expected to win by double digits (currently -11). The action starts at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup in this article.
SMU vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-11)
|51
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|SMU (-10.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- SMU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 11 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
- Boston College is 4-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
+100000
