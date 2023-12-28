The bookmakers think the Fenway Bowl between the SMU Mustangs and Boston College Eagles will be lopsided, with the Mustangs expected to win by double digits (currently -11). The action starts at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Fenway Park

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Boston College Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-11) 51 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends

  • SMU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Mustangs have been favored by 11 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
  • Boston College is 4-8-0 ATS this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

SMU
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

