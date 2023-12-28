Can we expect Tomas Hertl finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

  • Hertl has scored in eight of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
  • Hertl has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.
  • Hertl's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are allowing 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:46 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 20:49 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 3 0 22:59 Away W 5-4 OT

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

