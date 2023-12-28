Tomas Hertl will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Hertl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tomas Hertl vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -16).

Hertl has a goal in eight games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 18 of 34 games this season, Hertl has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hertl has an assist in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Hertl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 34 Games 5 27 Points 5 12 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

