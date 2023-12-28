Tomas Hertl Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - December 28
Tomas Hertl will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Hertl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tomas Hertl vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sharks vs Oilers Game Info
|Sharks vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Sharks vs Oilers Prediction
|Sharks vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Sharks vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hertl Season Stats Insights
- Hertl has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -16).
- Hertl has a goal in eight games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- In 18 of 34 games this season, Hertl has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Hertl has an assist in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.
- There is a 44.4% chance of Hertl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hertl Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|34
|Games
|5
|27
|Points
|5
|12
|Goals
|2
|15
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.