Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Arena. If you're considering a bet on Konecny against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Travis Konecny vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 19:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In 11 of 33 games this year, Konecny has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Konecny has a point in 19 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points nine times.

In 10 of 33 games this season, Konecny has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Konecny has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Konecny has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Konecny Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +47 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 33 Games 3 28 Points 4 16 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

