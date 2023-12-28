Travis Sanheim will be among those in action Thursday when his Philadelphia Flyers face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. If you're considering a bet on Sanheim against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Travis Sanheim vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 24:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In four of 32 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Sanheim has a point in 16 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points six times.

Sanheim has an assist in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Sanheim's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Sanheim has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +47.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 32 Games 3 24 Points 0 4 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

