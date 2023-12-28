The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Foerster score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

  • Foerster has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Foerster has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Foerster's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:40 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:57 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:34 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:29 Away W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

