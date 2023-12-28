The Philadelphia Flyers, with Tyson Foerster, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyson Foerster vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Foerster has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In four of 32 games this season, Foerster has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Foerster has a point in 11 of 32 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Foerster has an assist in eight of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Foerster's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +47 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 32 Games 1 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

