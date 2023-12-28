Thursday's game that pits the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) against the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) at University Credit Union Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of UCSB. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UC Davis vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

UC Davis vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 74, UC Davis 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Davis vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSB (-2.2)

UCSB (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

UC Davis is 2-6-0 against the spread, while UCSB's ATS record this season is 3-5-0. A total of three out of the Aggies' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Gauchos' games have gone over.

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies' +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per contest (117th in college basketball).

UC Davis averages 33.1 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball) while conceding 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

UC Davis knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (90th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make at a 33.7% rate.

The Aggies' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 213th in college basketball, and the 89.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

UC Davis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 14.9 per game (350th in college basketball) and force 15.3 (24th in college basketball play).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos have a +81 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.7 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and are allowing 74.6 per contest to rank 271st in college basketball.

UCSB wins the rebound battle by 10.4 boards on average. It records 40.3 rebounds per game, 49th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.9.

UCSB connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

UCSB has committed 4.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (307th in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

