The UCSB Gauchos (5-3, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West squad, the UC Davis Aggies (3-5, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

UC Davis vs. UCSB Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Davis vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 269th 70.9 Points Scored 83.1 40th 163rd 70.1 Points Allowed 75.8 291st 336th 31.8 Rebounds 39.3 78th 146th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.5 237th 258th 6.6 3pt Made 6.5 269th 251st 12.4 Assists 16.5 42nd 358th 15.8 Turnovers 14.5 336th

