UC Davis vs. UCSB December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (5-3, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West squad, the UC Davis Aggies (3-5, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
UC Davis vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
UC Davis vs. UCSB Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|269th
|70.9
|Points Scored
|83.1
|40th
|163rd
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|291st
|336th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|39.3
|78th
|146th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|237th
|258th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|269th
|251st
|12.4
|Assists
|16.5
|42nd
|358th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|14.5
|336th
