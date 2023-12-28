Thursday's game between the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) at Bren Events Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-63 and heavily favors UC Irvine to secure the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Irvine, California

Irvine, California Venue: Bren Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 79, UC Riverside 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-16.1)

UC Irvine (-16.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

UC Irvine is 8-3-0 against the spread, while UC Riverside's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Anteaters are 5-6-0 and the Highlanders are 5-4-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters average 79.3 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a +131 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game.

UC Irvine averages 38.0 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

UC Irvine makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 36.1% from deep while its opponents hit 33.5% from long range.

The Anteaters rank 81st in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 95th in college basketball defensively with 86.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UC Irvine has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (153rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (136th in college basketball).

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a -25 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 69.2 points per game, 300th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.3 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

The 37.2 rebounds per game UC Riverside accumulates rank 158th in college basketball, 2.4 more than the 34.8 its opponents pull down.

UC Riverside makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (287th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

UC Riverside has won the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 8.9 (10th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (277th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.