The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV: ESPN+

UC Irvine Stats Insights

This season, the Anteaters have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.

In games UC Irvine shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Anteaters are the 118th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 158th.

The 79.3 points per game the Anteaters record are 8.0 more points than the Highlanders give up (71.3).

When UC Irvine totals more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 39.4% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 41.6% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.

UC Riverside has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 132nd.

The Highlanders' 69.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 68.3 the Anteaters give up to opponents.

When UC Riverside gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 5-5.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UC Irvine performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.8 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Anteaters were better at home last year, ceding 65.3 points per game, compared to 69.7 away from home.

UC Irvine made 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.8, 36.5%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

UC Riverside scores 80.8 points per game at home, and 58.7 on the road.

At home the Highlanders are allowing 66.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are on the road (76.0).

UC Riverside sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (9.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.5%) than on the road (32.9%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ San Diego State L 63-62 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/16/2023 South Dakota W 121-78 Bren Events Center 12/20/2023 @ New Mexico L 78-65 The Pit 12/28/2023 UC Riverside - Bren Events Center 12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center 1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton - Bren Events Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule