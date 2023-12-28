The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
  • TV: ESPN+
UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • This season, the Anteaters have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
  • In games UC Irvine shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Anteaters are the 118th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 158th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Anteaters record are 8.0 more points than the Highlanders give up (71.3).
  • When UC Irvine totals more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders are shooting 39.4% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 41.6% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
  • UC Riverside has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 132nd.
  • The Highlanders' 69.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 68.3 the Anteaters give up to opponents.
  • When UC Riverside gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 5-5.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UC Irvine performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.8 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Anteaters were better at home last year, ceding 65.3 points per game, compared to 69.7 away from home.
  • UC Irvine made 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.8, 36.5%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Riverside scores 80.8 points per game at home, and 58.7 on the road.
  • At home the Highlanders are allowing 66.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are on the road (76.0).
  • UC Riverside sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (9.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.5%) than on the road (32.9%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego State L 63-62 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/16/2023 South Dakota W 121-78 Bren Events Center
12/20/2023 @ New Mexico L 78-65 The Pit
12/28/2023 UC Riverside - Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center
1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton - Bren Events Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Washington State L 86-49 Beasley Coliseum
12/16/2023 Cal Baptist L 70-69 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/21/2023 Idaho W 82-67 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 UCSB - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UC Davis - UCR Student Recreation Center

