How to Watch UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- This season, the Anteaters have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
- In games UC Irvine shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Anteaters are the 118th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 158th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Anteaters record are 8.0 more points than the Highlanders give up (71.3).
- When UC Irvine totals more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 39.4% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 41.6% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
- UC Riverside has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 132nd.
- The Highlanders' 69.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 68.3 the Anteaters give up to opponents.
- When UC Riverside gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 5-5.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UC Irvine performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.8 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Anteaters were better at home last year, ceding 65.3 points per game, compared to 69.7 away from home.
- UC Irvine made 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.8, 36.5%).
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison
- UC Riverside scores 80.8 points per game at home, and 58.7 on the road.
- At home the Highlanders are allowing 66.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are on the road (76.0).
- UC Riverside sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (9.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.5%) than on the road (32.9%).
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego State
|L 63-62
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|W 121-78
|Bren Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 78-65
|The Pit
|12/28/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/4/2024
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Bren Events Center
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 86-49
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 70-69
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|Idaho
|W 82-67
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|UCSB
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UC Davis
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
