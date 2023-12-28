The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) will aim to end a three-game road skid when taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Bren Events Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-11.5) 138.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-10.5) 138.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends

UC Irvine has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Anteaters games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

UC Riverside has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of six Highlanders games this season have hit the over.

