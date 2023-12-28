The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4, 0-0 Big West) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Game Information

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Derin Saran: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre Henry: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dean Keeler: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Owens: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Wil Tattersall: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 147th 76.5 Points Scored 67.9 309th 75th 66.4 Points Allowed 71.8 203rd 171st 37.1 Rebounds 37.5 147th 193rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st 278th 6.4 3pt Made 8.7 83rd 53rd 16.2 Assists 14.5 121st 173rd 11.8 Turnovers 9.9 49th

