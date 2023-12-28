UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4, 0-0 Big West) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Derin Saran: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andre Henry: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dean Keeler: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wil Tattersall: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|147th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|67.9
|309th
|75th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|203rd
|171st
|37.1
|Rebounds
|37.5
|147th
|193rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|51st
|278th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.7
|83rd
|53rd
|16.2
|Assists
|14.5
|121st
|173rd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|9.9
|49th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.