The UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Irvine, California

Irvine, California Venue: Bren Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -12.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs UC Riverside Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Anteaters have compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

UC Irvine has played as a favorite of -1000 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Anteaters, based on the moneyline, is 90.9%.

UC Riverside has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Highlanders have been a moneyline underdog of -1000 or more four times, losing every contest.

UC Riverside has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 6 54.5% 79.3 148.5 68.3 139.6 144.1 UC Riverside 2 22.2% 69.2 148.5 71.3 139.6 134.6

Additional UC Irvine vs UC Riverside Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Anteaters average are 8.0 more points than the Highlanders give up (71.3).

UC Irvine has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.3 points.

The Highlanders put up only 0.9 more points per game (69.2) than the Anteaters allow (68.3).

UC Riverside has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 8-3-0 1-0 5-6-0 UC Riverside 5-4-0 1-3 5-4-0

UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Irvine UC Riverside 11-4 Home Record 9-4 9-7 Away Record 9-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

