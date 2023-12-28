Thursday's contest between the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) and UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) going head to head at University Credit Union Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCSB, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

Based on our computer prediction, UCSB is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against UC Davis. The two teams are projected to score the same number of points as the 145.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

University Credit Union Center Line: UCSB -1.5

UCSB -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCSB -125, UC Davis +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCSB vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 74, UC Davis 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSB vs. UC Davis

Pick ATS: UCSB (-1.5)



UCSB (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



UCSB is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to UC Davis' 2-6-0 ATS record. The Gauchos are 4-4-0 and the Aggies are 3-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 154.5 points per game, nine more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (scoring 82.7 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 74.6 per contest to rank 271st in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential overall.

UCSB wins the rebound battle by 10.4 boards on average. It collects 40.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 50th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.9 per contest.

UCSB connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38% from deep while its opponents hit 32.1% from long range.

The Gauchos score 103.3 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball), while giving up 93.2 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

UCSB has committed 4.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (307th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 253rd in college basketball, and giving up 68.4 per outing, 117th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.

UC Davis wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game, 319th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.9.

UC Davis knocks down 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.3 (205th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.

UC Davis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 14.9 per game (350th in college basketball) and force 15.3 (24th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.