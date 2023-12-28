How to Watch UCSB vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV: ESPN
UCSB Stats Insights
- This season, the Gauchos have a 52.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- In games UCSB shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Gauchos are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 319th.
- The Gauchos average 82.7 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 68.4 the Aggies give up.
- When UCSB puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 6-2.
UC Davis Stats Insights
- UC Davis is 4-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 197th.
- The Aggies put up an average of 71.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 74.6 the Gauchos give up to opponents.
- UC Davis has a 5-6 record when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.
UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCSB posted 75.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- The Gauchos ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.1 away from home.
- UCSB sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.5 more threes and 7.4% points better than it averaged on the road (4.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison
- UC Davis is scoring more points at home (74.7 per game) than on the road (68.5).
- At home the Aggies are allowing 68.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are on the road (72.5).
- Beyond the arc, UC Davis sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 126-76
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 68-59
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Howard
|W 94-81
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UCSD
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 82-61
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/19/2023
|Montana
|L 73-61
|University Credit Union Center
|12/21/2023
|UC Merced
|W 80-57
|University Credit Union Center
|12/28/2023
|UCSB
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
