The UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV: ESPN

UCSB Stats Insights

This season, the Gauchos have a 52.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

In games UCSB shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Gauchos are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 319th.

The Gauchos average 82.7 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 68.4 the Aggies give up.

When UCSB puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 6-2.

UC Davis Stats Insights

UC Davis is 4-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Aggies are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 197th.

The Aggies put up an average of 71.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 74.6 the Gauchos give up to opponents.

UC Davis has a 5-6 record when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCSB posted 75.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The Gauchos ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.1 away from home.

UCSB sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.5 more threes and 7.4% points better than it averaged on the road (4.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

UC Davis is scoring more points at home (74.7 per game) than on the road (68.5).

At home the Aggies are allowing 68.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are on the road (72.5).

Beyond the arc, UC Davis sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 126-76 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount W 68-59 Footprint Center 12/20/2023 Howard W 94-81 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/28/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center 12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center 1/4/2024 UCSD - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule