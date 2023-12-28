The UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
  • TV: ESPN
UCSB Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gauchos have a 52.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games UCSB shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Gauchos are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 319th.
  • The Gauchos average 82.7 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 68.4 the Aggies give up.
  • When UCSB puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 6-2.

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • UC Davis is 4-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 197th.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 71.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 74.6 the Gauchos give up to opponents.
  • UC Davis has a 5-6 record when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCSB posted 75.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • The Gauchos ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.1 away from home.
  • UCSB sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.5 more threes and 7.4% points better than it averaged on the road (4.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Davis is scoring more points at home (74.7 per game) than on the road (68.5).
  • At home the Aggies are allowing 68.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are on the road (72.5).
  • Beyond the arc, UC Davis sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 126-76 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount W 68-59 Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Howard W 94-81 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UCSD - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Pacific W 82-61 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/19/2023 Montana L 73-61 University Credit Union Center
12/21/2023 UC Merced W 80-57 University Credit Union Center
12/28/2023 UCSB - University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 Cal Poly - University Credit Union Center
1/4/2024 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center

