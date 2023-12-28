UCSB vs. UC Davis: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
The UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
UCSB vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCSB Moneyline
|UC Davis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCSB (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|UCSB (-2.5)
|145.5
|-142
|+118
UCSB vs. UC Davis Betting Trends
- UCSB has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Gauchos' nine games have hit the over.
- UC Davis has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Aggies' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
