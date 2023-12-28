The UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCSB vs. UC Davis matchup.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCSB Moneyline UC Davis Moneyline BetMGM UCSB (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCSB (-2.5) 145.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCSB vs. UC Davis Betting Trends

UCSB has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Gauchos' nine games have hit the over.

UC Davis has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Aggies' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.