Thursday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) against the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariel Bland: 8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Anderson: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 20 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

20 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Niko Rocak: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 44th 82.7 Points Scored 71.8 253rd 271st 74.6 Points Allowed 68.4 117th 50th 40.3 Rebounds 33.1 319th 197th 9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 269th 6.5 3pt Made 7.3 205th 60th 16.1 Assists 12.2 275th 307th 13.5 Turnovers 14.9 350th

