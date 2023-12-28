UCSB vs. UC Davis December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) against the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UCSB (-1.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 20 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSB vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|44th
|82.7
|Points Scored
|71.8
|253rd
|271st
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|117th
|50th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|33.1
|319th
|197th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|60th
|16.1
|Assists
|12.2
|275th
|307th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|14.9
|350th
