The UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University Credit Union Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSB -1.5 145.5

UCSB vs UC Davis Betting Records & Stats

The Gauchos are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

UCSB has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gauchos have a 55.6% chance to win.

UC Davis is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +105 moneyline underdog.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UC Davis has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 4 50% 82.7 154.5 74.6 143 147.4 UC Davis 3 37.5% 71.8 154.5 68.4 143 147.0

Additional UCSB vs UC Davis Insights & Trends

The Gauchos average 14.3 more points per game (82.7) than the Aggies allow (68.4).

UCSB is 2-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 68.4 points.

The Aggies' 71.8 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 74.6 the Gauchos give up to opponents.

UC Davis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 3-5-0 1-3 4-4-0 UC Davis 2-6-0 1-2 3-5-0

UCSB vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSB UC Davis 12-3 Home Record 10-4 10-4 Away Record 5-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.