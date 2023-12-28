Thursday's game that pits the UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) versus the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West) at LionTree Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-65 in favor of UCSD, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

Venue: LionTree Arena

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 75, CSU Bakersfield 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSD (-10.4)

UCSD (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

UCSD has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while CSU Bakersfield is 4-4-0. The Tritons have a 3-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Roadrunners have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons average 76.5 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (112th in college basketball). They have a +100 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.

UCSD records 35.9 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

UCSD makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (135th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make at a 31.3% rate.

The Tritons score 98.0 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball), while allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions (120th in college basketball).

UCSD has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.8 per game (42nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (197th in college basketball).

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +17 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (263rd in college basketball) and allow 69.8 per contest (147th in college basketball).

The 35.5 rebounds per game CSU Bakersfield accumulates rank 233rd in the nation, 1.4 more than the 34.1 its opponents collect.

CSU Bakersfield connects on 3.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.5 (353rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

CSU Bakersfield has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than the 13.0 it forces (108th in college basketball).

