The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West) will hope to break a four-game road slide when taking on the UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at LionTree Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

UCSD Stats Insights

This season, the Tritons have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have made.

In games UCSD shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Roadrunners are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tritons sit at 218th.

The Tritons put up 76.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 69.8 the Roadrunners allow.

UCSD has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

The Roadrunners have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Tritons have averaged.

CSU Bakersfield is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Tritons are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 70th.

The Roadrunners score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Tritons allow to opponents.

CSU Bakersfield is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

In home games, UCSD is putting up 18.5 more points per game (85.5) than it is in away games (67.0).

In 2023-24, the Tritons are allowing 65.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 70.6.

UCSD is sinking 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 4.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

CSU Bakersfield averages 88.0 points per game at home, and 63.6 away.

The Roadrunners are conceding fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (77.6).

Beyond the arc, CSU Bakersfield sinks fewer triples away (4.0 per game) than at home (5.5), and makes a lower percentage away (27.4%) than at home (35.5%) too.

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine L 68-62 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/18/2023 @ Sacramento State W 83-52 The Nest 12/20/2023 @ Cal L 71-67 Haas Pavilion 12/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - LionTree Arena 1/4/2024 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/6/2024 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule