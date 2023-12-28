The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West) will hope to break a four-game road slide when taking on the UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at LionTree Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
UCSD Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tritons have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have made.
  • In games UCSD shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tritons sit at 218th.
  • The Tritons put up 76.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 69.8 the Roadrunners allow.
  • UCSD has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Tritons have averaged.
  • CSU Bakersfield is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Tritons are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 70th.
  • The Roadrunners score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Tritons allow to opponents.
  • CSU Bakersfield is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, UCSD is putting up 18.5 more points per game (85.5) than it is in away games (67.0).
  • In 2023-24, the Tritons are allowing 65.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 70.6.
  • UCSD is sinking 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 4.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

  • CSU Bakersfield averages 88.0 points per game at home, and 63.6 away.
  • The Roadrunners are conceding fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (77.6).
  • Beyond the arc, CSU Bakersfield sinks fewer triples away (4.0 per game) than at home (5.5), and makes a lower percentage away (27.4%) than at home (35.5%) too.

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine L 68-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Sacramento State W 83-52 The Nest
12/20/2023 @ Cal L 71-67 Haas Pavilion
12/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - LionTree Arena
1/4/2024 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
1/6/2024 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Dakota L 78-73 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/15/2023 @ Fresno State L 61-58 Save Mart Center
12/19/2023 South Dakota W 96-76 Icardo Center
12/28/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena
12/30/2023 UC Irvine - Icardo Center
1/4/2024 Hawaii - Icardo Center

