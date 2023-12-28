How to Watch UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West) will hope to break a four-game road slide when taking on the UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at LionTree Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSD Stats Insights
- This season, the Tritons have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have made.
- In games UCSD shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tritons sit at 218th.
- The Tritons put up 76.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 69.8 the Roadrunners allow.
- UCSD has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Tritons have averaged.
- CSU Bakersfield is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Tritons are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 70th.
- The Roadrunners score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Tritons allow to opponents.
- CSU Bakersfield is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
UCSD Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, UCSD is putting up 18.5 more points per game (85.5) than it is in away games (67.0).
- In 2023-24, the Tritons are allowing 65.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 70.6.
- UCSD is sinking 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 4.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison
- CSU Bakersfield averages 88.0 points per game at home, and 63.6 away.
- The Roadrunners are conceding fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (77.6).
- Beyond the arc, CSU Bakersfield sinks fewer triples away (4.0 per game) than at home (5.5), and makes a lower percentage away (27.4%) than at home (35.5%) too.
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 68-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 83-52
|The Nest
|12/20/2023
|@ Cal
|L 71-67
|Haas Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|LionTree Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Dakota
|L 78-73
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 61-58
|Save Mart Center
|12/19/2023
|South Dakota
|W 96-76
|Icardo Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
|12/30/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/4/2024
|Hawaii
|-
|Icardo Center
