UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.
UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCSD Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCSD (-7.5)
|133.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|UCSD (-7.5)
|133.5
|-385
|+290
UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends
- UCSD has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Tritons games have hit the over.
- CSU Bakersfield has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of seven Roadrunners games this year have hit the over.
