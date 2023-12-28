The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCSD Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline BetMGM UCSD (-7.5) 133.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCSD (-7.5) 133.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends

UCSD has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Tritons games have hit the over.

CSU Bakersfield has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of seven Roadrunners games this year have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.