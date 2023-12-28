The UCSD Tritons (5-5, 0-0 Big West) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Marvin McGhee: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 141st 76.8 Points Scored 70.1 280th 144th 69.5 Points Allowed 70.1 163rd 238th 35.3 Rebounds 35.2 241st 268th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.2 95th 102nd 8.4 3pt Made 4.2 357th 215th 13.0 Assists 11.0 318th 51st 10.0 Turnovers 10.6 81st

