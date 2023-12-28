The UCSD Tritons (5-5, 0-0 Big West) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Modestas Kancleris: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marvin McGhee: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
141st 76.8 Points Scored 70.1 280th
144th 69.5 Points Allowed 70.1 163rd
238th 35.3 Rebounds 35.2 241st
268th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.2 95th
102nd 8.4 3pt Made 4.2 357th
215th 13.0 Assists 11.0 318th
51st 10.0 Turnovers 10.6 81st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.