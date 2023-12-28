UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (5-5, 0-0 Big West) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|UCSD Rank
|UCSD AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|141st
|76.8
|Points Scored
|70.1
|280th
|144th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|163rd
|238th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|35.2
|241st
|268th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|95th
|102nd
|8.4
|3pt Made
|4.2
|357th
|215th
|13.0
|Assists
|11.0
|318th
|51st
|10.0
|Turnovers
|10.6
|81st
