The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 Big West) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSD -7.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSD vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tritons have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

UCSD has played as a favorite of -375 or more twice this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tritons have a 78.9% chance to win.

CSU Bakersfield is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Roadrunners have been a moneyline underdog of -375 or more four times, losing every contest.

CSU Bakersfield has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSD 6 60% 76.5 147.9 68.2 138 143.8 CSU Bakersfield 7 77.8% 71.4 147.9 69.8 138 137.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UCSD vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends

The Tritons score 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Roadrunners give up (69.8).

When UCSD scores more than 69.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Roadrunners put up an average of 71.4 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Tritons give up.

CSU Bakersfield is 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSD 6-4-0 1-1 3-7-0 CSU Bakersfield 4-4-0 2-2 7-2-0

UCSD vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits

UCSD CSU Bakersfield 5-1 Home Record 4-0 1-4 Away Record 0-5 4-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 85.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.0 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.