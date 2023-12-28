Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 28?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Vincent Desharnais find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Desharnais stats and insights
- Desharnais has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Desharnais has no points on the power play.
- Desharnais averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Desharnais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|W 3-1
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
