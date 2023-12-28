Thursday's game features the Weber State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) facing off at Dee Events Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-67 victory for Weber State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Weber State vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ogden, Utah Venue: Dee Events Center

Weber State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 68, Montana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Weber State vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-0.7)

Weber State (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.2

Weber State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Montana's 6-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 1-6-0 and the Grizzlies are 3-5-0.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +166 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.1 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Weber State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is pulling down 34.3 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.9 per outing.

Weber State connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (94th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 32.6%.

The Wildcats rank 45th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th in college basketball defensively with 81.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Weber State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.5 per game (32nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (115th in college basketball).

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies put up 76.2 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (134th in college basketball). They have a +77 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The 37.7 rebounds per game Montana accumulates rank 130th in college basketball, 3.6 more than the 34.1 its opponents collect.

Montana hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Montana has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (70th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (330th in college basketball).

