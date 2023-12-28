The Weber State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) will host the Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Weber State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN+

Weber State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Weber State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 273rd.

The Wildcats put up 5.0 more points per game (74.2) than the Grizzlies give up (69.2).

When Weber State scores more than 69.2 points, it is 6-0.

Montana Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Montana is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 345th.

The Grizzlies score 17.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (59.1).

When Montana allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 6-0.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

Weber State averages 92.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 29.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Wildcats are allowing 49.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 67.5.

In terms of three-point shooting, Weber State has performed better when playing at home this year, making 11.8 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Montana Home & Away Comparison

Montana averages 84.7 points per game at home, and 66.0 on the road.

The Grizzlies are allowing fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (73.4).

Montana makes more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (27.3%).

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/13/2023 @ Nevada L 72-55 Lawlor Events Center 12/16/2023 @ Wyoming W 84-71 Arena-Auditorium 12/21/2023 Park (AZ) W 90-39 Dee Events Center 12/28/2023 Montana - Dee Events Center 12/30/2023 Montana State - Dee Events Center 1/3/2024 South Dakota State - Dee Events Center

Montana Upcoming Schedule