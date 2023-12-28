How to Watch Weber State vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - December 28
The Weber State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) will host the Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Weber State vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Weber State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
- Weber State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 273rd.
- The Wildcats put up 5.0 more points per game (74.2) than the Grizzlies give up (69.2).
- When Weber State scores more than 69.2 points, it is 6-0.
Montana Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Montana is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 345th.
- The Grizzlies score 17.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (59.1).
- When Montana allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 6-0.
Weber State Home & Away Comparison
- Weber State averages 92.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 29.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Wildcats are allowing 49.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 67.5.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Weber State has performed better when playing at home this year, making 11.8 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Montana Home & Away Comparison
- Montana averages 84.7 points per game at home, and 66.0 on the road.
- The Grizzlies are allowing fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (73.4).
- Montana makes more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (27.3%).
Weber State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 72-55
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Wyoming
|W 84-71
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/21/2023
|Park (AZ)
|W 90-39
|Dee Events Center
|12/28/2023
|Montana
|-
|Dee Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/3/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|Dee Events Center
Montana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Montana Tech
|W 88-67
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ San Jose State
|W 86-75
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/19/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 73-61
|University Credit Union Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Holt Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
