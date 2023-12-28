The Weber State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) will host the Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Weber State vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Weber State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
  • Weber State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 273rd.
  • The Wildcats put up 5.0 more points per game (74.2) than the Grizzlies give up (69.2).
  • When Weber State scores more than 69.2 points, it is 6-0.

Montana Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Montana is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 345th.
  • The Grizzlies score 17.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (59.1).
  • When Montana allows fewer than 74.2 points, it is 6-0.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

  • Weber State averages 92.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 29.3 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Wildcats are allowing 49.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 67.5.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Weber State has performed better when playing at home this year, making 11.8 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Montana Home & Away Comparison

  • Montana averages 84.7 points per game at home, and 66.0 on the road.
  • The Grizzlies are allowing fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (73.4).
  • Montana makes more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (27.3%).

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Nevada L 72-55 Lawlor Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Wyoming W 84-71 Arena-Auditorium
12/21/2023 Park (AZ) W 90-39 Dee Events Center
12/28/2023 Montana - Dee Events Center
12/30/2023 Montana State - Dee Events Center
1/3/2024 South Dakota State - Dee Events Center

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Montana Tech W 88-67 Dahlberg Arena
12/17/2023 @ San Jose State W 86-75 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/19/2023 @ UC Davis W 73-61 University Credit Union Center
12/28/2023 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center
12/30/2023 @ Idaho State - Holt Arena
1/3/2024 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center

