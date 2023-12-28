The Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Weber State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Dee Events Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Weber State vs. Montana matchup.

Weber State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

ESPN+

Weber State vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Weber State Moneyline Montana Moneyline BetMGM Weber State (-4.5) 132.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Weber State (-4.5) 132.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Weber State vs. Montana Betting Trends

Weber State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.

Montana has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Grizzlies' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

