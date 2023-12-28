Weber State vs. Montana December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) play the Montana Grizzlies (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Weber State vs. Montana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 18.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana Players to Watch
- Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Weber State vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|262nd
|71.3
|Points Scored
|75.4
|171st
|7th
|60.0
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|140th
|295th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|37.2
|165th
|337th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|128th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|295th
|315th
|11.1
|Assists
|16.2
|53rd
|20th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|10.4
|74th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.