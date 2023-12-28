The Weber State Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) play the Montana Grizzlies (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Weber State vs. Montana Game Information

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 18.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Blaise Threatt: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Tew: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dyson Koehler: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Weber State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 262nd 71.3 Points Scored 75.4 171st 7th 60.0 Points Allowed 69.4 140th 295th 33.7 Rebounds 37.2 165th 337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 128th 8.1 3pt Made 6.1 295th 315th 11.1 Assists 16.2 53rd 20th 9.3 Turnovers 10.4 74th

