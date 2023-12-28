The Weber State Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) play the Montana Grizzlies (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Weber State vs. Montana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Dillon Jones: 18.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Blaise Threatt: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Players to Watch

  • Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank
262nd 71.3 Points Scored 75.4 171st
7th 60.0 Points Allowed 69.4 140th
295th 33.7 Rebounds 37.2 165th
337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th
128th 8.1 3pt Made 6.1 295th
315th 11.1 Assists 16.2 53rd
20th 9.3 Turnovers 10.4 74th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.