The Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Weber State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Dee Events Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 133.5.

Weber State vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ogden, Utah

Venue: Dee Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Weber State -4.5 133.5

Weber State vs Montana Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Weber State has played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Wildcats have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montana's ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

This season, the Grizzlies have been a moneyline underdog of -200 or more three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Montana has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Weber State vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Weber State 1 14.3% 74.2 150.4 59.1 128.3 132.4 Montana 6 75% 76.2 150.4 69.2 128.3 138.8

Additional Weber State vs Montana Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 74.2 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 69.2 the Grizzlies allow.

Weber State has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 69.2 points.

The Grizzlies score 17.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Wildcats allow (59.1).

Montana has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

Weber State vs. Montana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Weber State 3-4-0 1-1 1-6-0 Montana 6-2-0 2-1 3-5-0

Weber State vs. Montana Home/Away Splits

Weber State Montana 4-0 Home Record 5-1 2-2 Away Record 2-3 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-1-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.7 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

