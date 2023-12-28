On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is William Eklund going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in seven of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Eklund has accumulated four goals and two assists.

Eklund's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

