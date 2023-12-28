William Eklund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - December 28
William Eklund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Eklund are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
William Eklund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sharks vs Oilers Game Info
|Sharks vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Sharks vs Oilers Prediction
|Sharks vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Sharks vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eklund Season Stats Insights
- Eklund's plus-minus this season, in 17:51 per game on the ice, is -13.
- Eklund has a goal in seven games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Eklund has a point in 13 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Eklund has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Eklund Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|34
|Games
|1
|16
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.