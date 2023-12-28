William Eklund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Eklund are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

William Eklund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund's plus-minus this season, in 17:51 per game on the ice, is -13.

Eklund has a goal in seven games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eklund has a point in 13 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Eklund has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Eklund Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 34 Games 1 16 Points 1 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.