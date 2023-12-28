Will Yegor Zamula light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, and has scored one goal.

Zamula has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:39 Away L 7-6 SO 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

