Zach Hyman will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks meet at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Fancy a bet on Hyman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Zach Hyman vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 19:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Hyman has a goal in 13 games this season out of 30 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Hyman has a point in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hyman has an assist in nine of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Hyman goes over his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-68).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 5 32 Points 3 19 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

