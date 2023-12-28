Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - December 28
Zach Hyman will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks meet at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Fancy a bet on Hyman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Zach Hyman vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- Hyman has averaged 19:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).
- Hyman has a goal in 13 games this season out of 30 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Hyman has a point in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Hyman has an assist in nine of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability that Hyman goes over his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.
- There is a 45.5% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hyman Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks have conceded 142 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-68).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|30
|Games
|5
|32
|Points
|3
|19
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|2
