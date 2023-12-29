Will Alexander Holtz score a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:11 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 2-1

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

