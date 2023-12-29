On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Alexander Romanov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

Romanov has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games versus the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on nine shots.

Romanov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:18 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 7-3

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

