Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 29?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Alexander Romanov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Romanov stats and insights
- Romanov has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In three games versus the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on nine shots.
- Romanov has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:59
|Home
|W 7-3
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
