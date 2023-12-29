Friday's game between the American Eagles (5-7) and UMBC Retrievers (5-9) going head to head at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a projected final score of 78-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of American, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

According to our computer prediction, American projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus UMBC. The over/under is currently listed at 155.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

American vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023

7:30 PM ET

ESPN+

Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Line: American -1.5

American -1.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): American -125, UMBC +105

American vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: American 78, UMBC 76

Spread & Total Prediction for American vs. UMBC

Pick ATS: American (-1.5)



American (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



American is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UMBC's 6-6-0 ATS record. The Eagles are 6-4-0 and the Retrievers are 10-2-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams put up 151.2 points per game combined, 4.3 less than this matchup's over/under.

American Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 1.8 points per game with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.6 points per game (239th in college basketball) and give up 74.4 per contest (266th in college basketball).

American grabs 34.0 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) while conceding 31.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

American knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (38th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Eagles' 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 108th in college basketball, and the 101.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 347th in college basketball.

American forces 10.3 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball) while committing 10.0 (50th in college basketball action).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers put up 78.6 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 83.8 per outing (358th in college basketball). They have a -73 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The 36.6 rebounds per game UMBC accumulates rank 187th in college basketball, 3.0 fewer than the 39.6 its opponents record.

UMBC hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents.

UMBC loses the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 14.4 (338th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

