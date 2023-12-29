How to Watch American vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) will be trying to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the American Eagles (5-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
American vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
American Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Retrievers allow to opponents.
- In games American shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers sit at 187th.
- The Eagles score 72.6 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 83.8 the Retrievers give up.
- When American scores more than 83.8 points, it is 2-0.
UMBC Stats Insights
- The Retrievers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (48.5%).
- UMBC has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.5% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 124th.
- The Retrievers score an average of 78.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- UMBC has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
American Home & Away Comparison
- American is putting up 81.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 66.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Eagles are allowing 9.3 fewer points per game (69.0) than away from home (78.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, American has played better in home games this season, making 12.6 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage on the road.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 UMBC is scoring 4.6 more points per game at home (81.2) than away (76.6).
- The Retrievers allow 77.5 points per game at home, and 88.5 on the road.
- At home, UMBC drains 7.3 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.2%) than on the road (35.7%) too.
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 69-53
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ VMI
|W 77-69
|Cameron Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 77-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/3/2024
|Lehigh
|-
|Bender Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Towson
|L 89-73
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|L 66-60
|Yanitelli Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 103-81
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|American
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/6/2024
|Bryant
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
