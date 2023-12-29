The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) will be trying to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the American Eagles (5-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

American vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Retrievers allow to opponents.
  • In games American shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers sit at 187th.
  • The Eagles score 72.6 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 83.8 the Retrievers give up.
  • When American scores more than 83.8 points, it is 2-0.

UMBC Stats Insights

  • The Retrievers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (48.5%).
  • UMBC has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.5% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 124th.
  • The Retrievers score an average of 78.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • UMBC has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • American is putting up 81.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 66.0 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Eagles are allowing 9.3 fewer points per game (69.0) than away from home (78.3).
  • Looking at three-pointers, American has played better in home games this season, making 12.6 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage on the road.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 UMBC is scoring 4.6 more points per game at home (81.2) than away (76.6).
  • The Retrievers allow 77.5 points per game at home, and 88.5 on the road.
  • At home, UMBC drains 7.3 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.2%) than on the road (35.7%) too.

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 69-53 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/9/2023 @ VMI W 77-69 Cameron Hall
12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 77-55 Cassell Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/3/2024 Lehigh - Bender Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Towson L 89-73 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's L 66-60 Yanitelli Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa L 103-81 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/29/2023 American - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/6/2024 Bryant - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/11/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

