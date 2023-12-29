The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) will be trying to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the American Eagles (5-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

American vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

American Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Retrievers allow to opponents.

In games American shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers sit at 187th.

The Eagles score 72.6 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 83.8 the Retrievers give up.

When American scores more than 83.8 points, it is 2-0.

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (48.5%).

UMBC has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.5% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 124th.

The Retrievers score an average of 78.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

UMBC has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

American is putting up 81.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 66.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Eagles are allowing 9.3 fewer points per game (69.0) than away from home (78.3).

Looking at three-pointers, American has played better in home games this season, making 12.6 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage on the road.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 UMBC is scoring 4.6 more points per game at home (81.2) than away (76.6).

The Retrievers allow 77.5 points per game at home, and 88.5 on the road.

At home, UMBC drains 7.3 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.2%) than on the road (35.7%) too.

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 69-53 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/9/2023 @ VMI W 77-69 Cameron Hall 12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 77-55 Cassell Coliseum 12/29/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 1/3/2024 Lehigh - Bender Arena 1/6/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion

UMBC Upcoming Schedule