The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the American Eagles (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

American vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total American Moneyline UMBC Moneyline

American vs. UMBC Betting Trends

American has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

UMBC has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Retrievers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.

