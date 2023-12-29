The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) meet the American Eagles (5-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

American vs. UMBC Game Information

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Elijah Stephens: 11.3 PTS, 2 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lincoln Ball: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Geoff Sprouse: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Khydarius Smith: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Marcus Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bryce Johnson: 10 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Anthony Valentine: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

American vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

American Rank American AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 239th 72.6 Points Scored 78.6 99th 266th 74.4 Points Allowed 83.8 358th 283rd 34 Rebounds 36.6 187th 124th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 242nd 39th 9.5 3pt Made 7.8 149th 97th 15.1 Assists 13.1 212th 50th 10 Turnovers 14.4 338th

