The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) meet the American Eagles (5-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

American vs. UMBC Game Information

American Players to Watch

  • Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Elijah Stephens: 11.3 PTS, 2 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lincoln Ball: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Geoff Sprouse: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Khydarius Smith: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Marcus Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 10 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anthony Valentine: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

American vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

American Rank American AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
239th 72.6 Points Scored 78.6 99th
266th 74.4 Points Allowed 83.8 358th
283rd 34 Rebounds 36.6 187th
124th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 242nd
39th 9.5 3pt Made 7.8 149th
97th 15.1 Assists 13.1 212th
50th 10 Turnovers 14.4 338th

