American vs. UMBC December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) meet the American Eagles (5-7) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
American vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: American (-1.5)
- Total: 156.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.3 PTS, 2 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
American vs. UMBC Stat Comparison
|American Rank
|American AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|239th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|78.6
|99th
|266th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|358th
|283rd
|34
|Rebounds
|36.6
|187th
|124th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|242nd
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|149th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|13.1
|212th
|50th
|10
|Turnovers
|14.4
|338th
