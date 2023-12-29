The UMBC Retrievers (5-9) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the American Eagles (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 155.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

American vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under American -1.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

American vs UMBC Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

American has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 55.6% chance to win.

UMBC has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Retrievers have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

UMBC has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

American vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total American 1 10% 72.6 151.2 74.4 158.2 138.9 UMBC 11 91.7% 78.6 151.2 83.8 158.2 154.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional American vs UMBC Insights & Trends

The 72.6 points per game the Eagles average are 11.2 fewer points than the Retrievers allow (83.8).

The Retrievers' 78.6 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

UMBC is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

American vs. UMBC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) American 4-6-0 2-2 6-4-0 UMBC 6-6-0 5-3 10-2-0

American vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits

American UMBC 4-1 Home Record 4-2 1-6 Away Record 1-7 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.2 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.6 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-1-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.