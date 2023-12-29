For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lee stats and insights

  • Lee has scored in nine of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In three games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 15:35 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:03 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 2 2 0 14:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:46 Home W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.