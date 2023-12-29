For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

Lee has scored in nine of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In three games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 15:35 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:03 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 2 2 0 14:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:46 Home W 7-3

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

