The New York Islanders, with Anders Lee, will be in action Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Does a wager on Lee intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anders Lee vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Lee has scored a goal in nine of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lee has a point in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 34 games this season, Lee has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Lee goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 7 15 Points 1 10 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

