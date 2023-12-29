When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Auston Matthews find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -135

Matthews stats and insights

In 15 of 31 games this season, Matthews has scored -- and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored four goals against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (14 shots).

He has eight goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Matthews averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 131 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:48 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 17:59 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

