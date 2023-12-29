Auston Matthews will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Does a wager on Matthews interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Auston Matthews vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Matthews has averaged 20:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In Matthews' 31 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 20 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 12 of 31 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Matthews goes over his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 31 Games 3 42 Points 7 28 Goals 5 14 Assists 2

