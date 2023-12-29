The Dallas Stars (20-9-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) -- who've lost nine straight away from home -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 123 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 82 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 23 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 34 15 17 32 31 30 41.6% Philipp Kurashev 27 6 15 21 14 16 53.2% Nick Foligno 34 8 9 17 13 25 46.5% Jason Dickinson 34 11 5 16 14 30 47.4% Ryan Donato 32 6 7 13 16 29 42%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 11th in goals against, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (113 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players