Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard's 32 points are important for Chicago. He has recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with six goals and 15 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 23 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1

Nick Foligno Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Chicago's Nick Foligno is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (eight goals and nine assists).

Foligno Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 at Blues Dec. 23 2 0 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 2 0 2 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 32 points in 33 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Joe Pavelski has 31 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.