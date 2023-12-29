For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

  • In 12 of 33 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken seven shots in three games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:31 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:03 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

