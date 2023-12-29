For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Horvat stats and insights

In 12 of 33 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken seven shots in three games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:31 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:03 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.